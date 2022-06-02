National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$107.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$106.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$101.19.

TSE:NA opened at C$97.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.71. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$87.71 and a 12 month high of C$106.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

