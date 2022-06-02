Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $6.77 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Navcoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $36,586.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002278 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,614,535 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

