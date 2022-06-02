NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70-6.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.42.

NTAP stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.89. 163,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,523. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

