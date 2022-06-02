NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NRSN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,329. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of targeted innovative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral therapy for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

