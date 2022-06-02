Newton Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Newton has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $22,755.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,241.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,131.75 or 0.43670345 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00451831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00031893 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 3,018.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

