Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Update

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 7,670,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIND shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 7.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

NYSE KIND traded up 0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 3.26. The company had a trading volume of 236,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.48. Nextdoor has a fifty-two week low of 2.47 and a fifty-two week high of 18.59.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextdoor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

