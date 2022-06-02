NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Shares Up 0.4%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.13 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 108.40 ($1.37). 682,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,683,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.37).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.45) price objective on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £638.56 million and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is presently 0.80%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

