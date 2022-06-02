NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $11.26

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $11.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 8,421 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

In related news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,125,853 shares of company stock valued at $85,640,226 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after acquiring an additional 802,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

