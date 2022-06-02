NFT Alley Price Tops $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $11,546.38 and approximately $60,397.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 751.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,682.72 or 0.98049588 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 776.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00454138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00032507 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.