Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY opened at $30.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $31.92.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

