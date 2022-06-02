NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ:NLSPW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,607. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

