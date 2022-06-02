Noble Rock Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 15,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $194,000.
Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
