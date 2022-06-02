Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.54 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 3,123,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

