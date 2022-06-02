Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

