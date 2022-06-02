Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $3.53

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.43. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 2,403 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.