NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.39-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $783.54 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NVEE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.37. The stock had a trading volume of 37,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $86.44 and a 52 week high of $141.48.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $188.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,109,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NV5 Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

