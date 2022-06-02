NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 154.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,664 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,792 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 227.3% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $11.98 on Thursday, hitting $195.18. 1,275,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,926,092. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.