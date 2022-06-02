Offshift (XFT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.35 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Offshift has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $151,628.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,203.51 or 0.99925410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031282 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015860 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.