Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $11.45

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $11.84. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 748 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.5% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

