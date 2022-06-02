OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.03.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 61,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

