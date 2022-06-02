OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in May

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.88. 13,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

