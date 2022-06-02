OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) is Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Deep Field Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,981 shares during the period. OneSpaWorld makes up about 11.6% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of OneSpaWorld worth $15,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,213. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $100,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,822 shares of company stock worth $554,154. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

