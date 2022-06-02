Only1 Hits Market Cap of $4.09 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Only1 has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $440,855.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Only1 Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,598,232 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

