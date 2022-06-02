Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.08

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLFGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

