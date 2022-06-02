OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

OTMP opened at GBX 81 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.15. OnTheMarket has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.22 ($1.65). The stock has a market cap of £60.71 million and a P/E ratio of 26.13.

In related news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 16,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89), for a total value of £11,560.50 ($14,626.14).

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

