Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.50

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.73). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.50. The firm has a market cap of £407.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.
About Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR)
Featured Articles
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Ophir Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophir Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.