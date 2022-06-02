Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

Shares of OPRT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 238,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

