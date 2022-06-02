OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,777. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $174.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 439,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 117,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 1,762.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

