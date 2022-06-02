Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Reaches $7.54 on Top Exchanges

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for about $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $15.42 million and $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,451.14 or 0.99988448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

