Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Shares Up 7.7%

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 7,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 4,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a market cap of $25.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROXF)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

