Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Shares Up 7.7%

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 7,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 4,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The company has a market cap of $25.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.
Orosur Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROXF)
