Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE OSK opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $132.90.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

