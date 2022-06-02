Oxygen Price Tops $0.0895 (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $3.21 million and $685,355.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,854,160 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

