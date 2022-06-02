Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Shares Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 5,433 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.