PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $419.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPGPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

PageGroup stock remained flat at $$5.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

