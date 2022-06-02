PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.20 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

NYSE PD traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $60,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 298,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,435,992.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

