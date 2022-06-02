PAID Network Price Reaches $0.0688 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. PAID Network has a market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $41,886.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.73 or 0.01173897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 944.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00470255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00032289 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

