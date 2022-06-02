Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Up 22.5% in May

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 105,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,461. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

