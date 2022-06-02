Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down to $32.35

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $31.51. Paramount Global shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 61,164 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.
The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.
About Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
