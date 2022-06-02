Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down to $32.35

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $31.51. Paramount Global shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 61,164 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

About Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

