PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Volume Tops $1.72 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $21.35 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00225178 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002790 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.47 or 0.01870240 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.72 or 0.00317104 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003879 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 162,059,040 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.