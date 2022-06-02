PayCoin (XPY) Tops One Day Volume of $15.00

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 37.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, PayCoin has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. One PayCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. PayCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,528.14 and $15.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000128 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

PayCoin (CRYPTO:XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com . PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycoin is an SHA256 cryptocurrency that switched from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. XPY can be sent internationally almost instantly and with low fees. “

PayCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

