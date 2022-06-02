PDT Partners LLC Acquires 1,598 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Coursera by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Coursera by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Coursera by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 438,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 176,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

COUR stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.58. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $346,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,780.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,898,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,212 shares of company stock worth $4,969,778.

Coursera Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.