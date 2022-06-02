PDT Partners LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $23,497,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 104,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen purchased 11,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -115.85 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

