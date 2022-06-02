PDT Partners LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CDW by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in CDW by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $171.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.06. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $155.39 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

