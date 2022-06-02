PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 1,727.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $47,995,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after buying an additional 586,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 82.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,871,000 after acquiring an additional 538,124 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and have sold 275,672 shares valued at $9,495,522. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Confluent (CFLT)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.