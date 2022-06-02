PDT Partners LLC Raises Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 356.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.60.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $184.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.66 and a 200 day moving average of $172.47. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.