PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

EFX opened at $198.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.48. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.76 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.