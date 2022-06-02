PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PepGen stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. PepGen has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

PepGen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen Inc is based in BOSTON.

