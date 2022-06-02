Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,567. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $128,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after buying an additional 1,148,949 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

