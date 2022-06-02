Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.
NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,567. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $128,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after buying an additional 1,148,949 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
