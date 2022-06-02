PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ISD opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $16.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

