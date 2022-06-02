PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
NYSE ISD opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $16.66.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
