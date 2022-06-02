Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 836,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE:PDM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,685. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

PDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

